How 50 Cent Accidentally Made Millions

Don’t we all wish we could accidentally make millions like 50 Cent did? According to Complex, the rapper and mogul sold a $60 million share in Effen Vodka and then made millions by getting into cryptocurrency. 50 Cent is the first rapper to accept bitcoin as a payment for his album “Animal Ambition” and it earned him 700 bitcoins.
During that time bitcoin was only worth $662 and he made $463,000 in sales. Reports state that the rapper left the 700 bitcoins in his account for several years. Now, bitcoins value at nearly $11,000 and he has over $7 million because of it.
50 Cent even talked about it on social media and said, “Not Bad for a kid from South Side, I’m so proud of me.LOL #denofthieves.” One of his lowest selling albums still ended up making him a lot of money. Enjoy that bitcoin money 50 Cent.
RELATED: How O’Shea Jackson Jr. Re-Ignited 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 50 Cent Wins “Power” Lawsuit
RELATED: Why A Judge Isn’t Buying Claims That 50 Cent Stole Idea For “Power” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Tia Mowry Feared She Would Never Be Able To Have Another Child
- Did Jesse Williams Violate A Court Order?
- Watch MoneyBagg Yo’s Visual For ‘Nonchalant’
- Lil Wayne Drops New Freestyle To Blac Youngsta & Lil Yachty’s “Hip Hopper” & New Song With Juelz Santana
- Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The ‘Good In Hitler’
- She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO To Develop New Projects
- Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband
- Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Prenup, Wants $500K Of Her Hard-Earned Money
- Erykah Badu’s Dropping A Mixtape At Midnight
- Erica Garner Taped Meeting With Justice Department Officials