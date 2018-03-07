How Whoopi Goldberg Inspired Jordan Peele [VIDEO]

Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars this past weekend. During his speech backstage he was overjoyed and talked about how he wanted to give up on his future goals, but was inspired by Whoopi Goldberg’s acceptance speech. Goldberg won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and talked about how she wanted this all of her life.

Peele when he was younger looked up to directors such as Spike Lee and the Hughes Brothers, but never thought he could do what they did. Between that speech and several Black directors it made him stop doubting himself. He even called and thanked Goldberg when he found out he was nominated.

During his speech, Peele said, “I’m so proud to be a part of a time where I feel like the best films in every genre are being brought to me by my fellow directors.” Peele wants every person to know that they need to keep pushing and not doubt themselves.

