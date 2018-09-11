Why Kanye West Got A Journalist Kicked Out Of The Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip on Kanye West! He recently was at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary event and didn’t like the questions one journalist was asking him. Months ago Kim Kardashian and model, Tyson Beckford got into a Twitter wore where he spoke about her body and she mentioned he was gay for not liking it.

While at the event he didn’t appreciate her asking questions about his wife and the argument so he asked someone running the event for her to get kicked out. Gary mentioned that it’s the job of a journalist to ask questions. Rickey Smiley mentioned that sometimes those questions are too hard, but you have to be prepared for it.

