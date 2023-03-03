Chris Rock will do a live comedy special called Selective Outrage on Netflix this Saturday, and there are rumors that he may be addressing the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars last year.
Netflix will air the event live on Saturday, March 4 at 10 PM eastern.
Rock, 58, has yet to address the Smith incident in detail, but there’s reason to believe that he will give some insight – and some jokes – about the eerily strange situation that happened almost a year ago.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The special will be filmed at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore and will be his second gig with Netflix. The first one was called Chris Rock: Tamborine and debuted in 2018.
Are you interested in hearing Chris Rock’s side of the story? Or is it already too late and no one cares!?
RELATED: Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock
RELATED: Chris Rock At Risk Of Being Canceled For Nicole Brown Simpson Joke
The Latest:
- Big Up, Big Let Down: Florida Rights Restoration Committee & Ja Morant
- Is The Best Sex From Someone You Call Bro?
- Chico Bean Talks Relationships, Dating, & The State Of Comedy
- ‘The Confessions Of Frannie Langton’ Exclusive: There’s No Such Thing As A Happy Slave
- Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Daddy Daughter Dance
- Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
- Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress
- Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Killer Abs In Her Latest Ensemble
- Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Colored Hair On Instagram
- Yung Miami Teams Up With Cota Skin To Bring Affordable Skincare To The Black Community
Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog”
-
Juvenile Teams With Urban South Brewery To Launch Juvie Juice
-
Lore’l Didn’t Call Michael B. Jordan “Corny” & We Have The Receipts From ‘The Undressing Room’ Podcast