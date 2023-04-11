In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Nick Cannon had a discussion about his intimate relationships and his numerous baby mommas between 12 kids.
When Howard Stern asked “Are you done?” Nick replied with, “I think I’m happy currently with my dozen that I got”, in reference to all of the children he’s recently had.
“Who would be the woman that would make you have a baby again? If I said to you, you could have any woman in the world right now, who would it be?” Howard continued to hypothetically throw Taylor Swift’s name in the air, and Nick agreed.
“Absolutely. I’m in, lets go”, Nick stated in excitement. When asked why would she be the one, Nick thought that they could relate in a lot of ways. He also thought she was a very talented songwriter.
What do you think about the two being a thing?
- Rihanna Shares An Adorable Photo Dump Of Her Baby Boy From Easter
- FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport
- ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Star’ Roccstar Holds Would-Be Burglar Trying To Rob His Crib
- Kali Meet & Greet [REGISTER HERE]
- Taylor Swift Could Be Nick Cannons Next Baby Momma
- Voila: How Magic Mushroom Retreats Can Connect You To The Planet This Earth Day
- Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Isn’t Racist Or ‘Against Black People’
- WIN PREMIUM FLOOR SEATS TO BIRTHDAY BASH ATL 23! [CLICK HERE]
- NBA YoungBoy To Livestream Album Release Party While On House Arrest
- DaniLeigh Will Maker Her Acting Debut In Upcoming Film ‘Angel’ Opposite Romeo Miller, Elise Neal and Tamar Braxton
Taylor Swift Could Be Nick Cannons Next Baby Momma was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Trump Surrenders In Manhattan, Arraignment Brings The Protesters Out
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
94' Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Win Two FREE Front Row Tickets [Register Now]