Killer Mike Talks About Crazy 2024 Grammy Night [Watch]

Killer Mike stops by Hot 107.9 and talks with J Nicks about his monumental 2024 Grammys night. The ATL legend breaks down his raw reaction to winning the three Grammys, “By the time we get to our chairs to sit in the audience within 8 minutes I hear my name calling. We go up there (Grammys stage) and get the first one and then we were gonna leave. The guy says hold up you might wanna stay. From there I knew I was going to win Rap Album of the Year”
Check out the full interview below:
RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys
RELATED: Son of Killer Mike “Doing Well” After Receiving Kideny Transplant
RELATED: BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
King of Beats ATL: Vote Now on the TOP 16!
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
ATL Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]