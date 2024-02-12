Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Killer Mike Talks About Crazy 2024 Grammy Night [Watch]

Published on February 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Inside

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Killer Mike stops by Hot 107.9 and talks with J Nicks about his monumental 2024 Grammys night. The ATL legend breaks down his raw reaction to winning the three Grammys, “By the time we get to our chairs to sit in the audience within 8 minutes I hear my name calling. We go up there (Grammys stage) and get the first one and then we were gonna leave. The guy says hold up you might wanna stay. From there I knew I was going to win Rap Album of the Year”

ATL Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners
10 photos

Check out the full interview below:

RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys

RELATED: Son of Killer Mike “Doing Well” After Receiving Kideny Transplant

RELATED: BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys

HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

Grammys Killer Mike

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close