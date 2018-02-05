Here’s What Happens When You Ask Gary With Da Tea To Name NBA Players [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Gary With Da Tea kicked off this round of 5 On It, the notoriously and deceptively difficult game brought to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by Headkrack. When Headkrack asked him to name 5 NBA players, his answers were a bit… dated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
