Is R. Kelly Homeless? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is keeping us updated with all the celebrity news. Wendy Williams will be taking a break from her talk show. Williams suffers from thyroid issues as well as graves disease, months ago she fainted while filming. Doctors have ordered her to take a vacation so she can feel better.

Gary also talked about how people have been seeing R. Kelly walking around with no where to go. He allegedly stopped paying rent at his two homes and they put him out. There is no word on if R. Kelly is homeless, but we will keep you posted.

