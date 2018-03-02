Porsha Williams Pop Quizzes Rickey Smiley To See How Rich He Is [VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Porsha Williams was trying to figure out who is the richest person in the room on Dish Nation. So naturally, she turned to Rickey Smiley immediately. She asked him about the price of a gallon of milk, and the answer is telling! Check out this video to hear more in this clip from “Dish Nation.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
