Rickey Smiley Promises Student Who Took The Bus To His Graduation A Car Of His Own [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley became inspired by Corey Patrick, a high school senior who took the bus to his own graduation. In order to attend school, Corey had to wake up every day at 4 am to take the long bus ride, and Rickey accurately described this awesome young man as the “definition of determination.”

Corey Parker was on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” on May 24th and shared his story. And Rickey told Corey that Tyrese, Da Brat and Rickey would be pitching in to buy him a car.

Hear this wonderful and hard-working young man get some well-deserved great news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in the player above. And tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST to hear inspiration.

Corey Patrick is TRULY an inspiration!!!! A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@realrickeysmiley) on May 25, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

