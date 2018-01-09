Marcus Spears Talks About How The Alabama Crimson Tide Team Was Able To Win [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Marcus Spears from “The Undefeated” called to talk to Rickey Smiley about last nights dynamic game. Spears is a Alabama Crimson Tide fan and shared how his team was able to win the game. He believes that the Georgia Bulldogs are a great team, but there defense is weak.
Spears also mentioned that it made a huge difference when Alabama changed the quarterbacks. Rickey also spoke with sports analyst, Maria Taylor, who is a Bulldogs fan and talked about quick decisions her team had to make.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
